UofSC President Caslen offers to resign, Board of Trustees rejects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has verbally offered to resign to the Board of Trustees. The Board did not accept his resignation, per University spokesperson.
On Monday, Caslen issued an apology for failing to cite his source during his commencement speech in which he lifted a well-known quote from Admiral William McRaven.
After issuing the apology, Caslen sat down with WIS TV for an exclusive interview with Judi Gatson.
“If I don’t have the confidence and trust of the Board and if I don’t have the confidence and trust of the public, I have ensured the Board that I would submit my resignation,” Caslen said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.