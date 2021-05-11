Two dead in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are dead after a shooting in Columbia, officials say.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Madison Station Apartments located at 4020 Ulmer Road.
Investigators have been working overnight to determine what happened and to identify a shooter.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
