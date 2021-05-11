Richland One face-covering policy will remain in place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland One School District have announced that students will still be required to wear face masks on school grounds.
Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon sent a message to students and staff regarding the executive order issued by Governor McMaster saying:
“Late this afternoon, the governor issued an executive order regarding the wearing of face coverings in public schools. We have not had an opportunity to review and assess the 15-page order in its entirety. We are also awaiting guidance and additional information from the S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Until then, our face-covering policy and related requirements will remain in place, including the wearing of face coverings by students and staff in our schools and administrative buildings and on our school buses.
The health and safety of our students and staff continue to be our priorities, as they have been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not over.”
