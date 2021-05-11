Richland County Coroner identifies teens killed in shooting on Ulmer Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified two teens who were killed in a shooting on Ulmer Road.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Madison Station Apartments.
The victims have been identified as 15-year-old Desmond Williams and 17-year-old Reginald Nixon Jr., according to the Coroner’s Office.
According to reports, Williams was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Hospital where he later died. Nixon, however, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officials say both deaths will be classified as homicides.
Investigators are continuing to investigate this incident and are working to identify a possible suspect.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.