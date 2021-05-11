Police searching for missing Sumter teen with medical condition, officials say

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old from Sumter, officials say.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Ja’Asia Chandler’s last known location was on Rogers Avenue on the evening of May 10.
Officials say Ja’Asia has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has not been taking her medication.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black biker shorts, a pink and black bonnet on her head and multi-colored Crocs.
Ja’Asia is 5′8, 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you see Ja’Asia, or know of her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.
