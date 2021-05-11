Police search for man wanted on attempted murder charge in robbery

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an 18-year-old man wanted in an armed robbery at a Goose Creek bowling alley.
Dimitri Tarion Dickens was identified as a suspect in the April 25 robbery at the Royal Lanes Bowling Alley, Capt. James Brown said. Dickens is wanted on a charge of attempted murder, Brown said.
Police said the incident began as an armed robbery and turned into a gun battle. Four customers who had just left the business were approached by four armed men who robbed them, police said.
Investigators say during the robbery, one victim turned and ran, and one of the robbers opened fire and struck that victim multiple times. Police say the victim returned fire with his own gun, prompting the robbers to jump back into their vehicle and speed away.
Dickens has active arrest warrants for attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Brown said.
Police say he stands 6-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 275 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Brown says Dickens is known to frequent the area of College Park Estates and is known to carry firearms.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 or Investigator Galluccio at 843-863-5200, ext. 2338.
