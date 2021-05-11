‘Panic buying’ creates long lines, shortages, and higher prices at SC gas stations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gas stations in South Carolina are experiencing long lines and higher prices as citizens “panic buy” large quantities of gas.
The sudden rush to the pumps has been caused by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyber attack.
Jeff Jones told WIS he stopped in Columbia to fill up before heading to the beach.
“We’ve heard Myrtle Beach is insane so we wanted to get gas before we got there,” Jones said.
And he’s not the only one.
Gas stations around Columbia have been placing bags over the pumps because either they’ve run out of gas, the lines are too long, or the prices have been increased, according to AAA.
Some gas stations are even putting a cap on the amount of gas you can get.
“It’s outta control. Outta control,” Robert Tucker said. “It needs to get better.”
Tucke said he has been searching for gas all day. “I’ve been to three stations so far and they’re out of gas. As a matter of fact, this is my fourth station.”
Experts recommend only getting gas if you need it. They say not to “panic buy.”
They also say the Colonial Pipeline shutdown doesn’t affect the state’s entire supply.
“Yes we’re still 45% short, but still have another 55% to work within the meantime,” Ernie King with AAA said.
Experts say the price of gas is $1.10 higher than this time last year with the current state average at $2.67.
“Prices are a little high,” Jones said. “They’re higher in Atlanta at this point.”
If you’re planning on taking a trip, experts recommend planning ahead.
“It’s just more important than ever to shop around and pay attention to what you have in your tank,” King said. “If you’re running low, get yourself filled up.”
