MONEY MATTERS: Drafting a will, selecting beneficiaries

“The biggest thing I focus on is guardianship. Who cares for your kids; those could be the furry ones as well. You want to talk with those folks to make sure they’re willing to take on that kind of responsibility. They second thing you want to do is name an executor. This is the person that’s responsible for taking your will and splitting up the assets based on what you wanted them to do. The last thing you don’t want to include in your will is things like your brokerage accounts, investments, insurance policies ... those should have a beneficiary listed on them so they can completely avoid probate altogether.”