Lexington One students will still be required to wear face masks

Lexington County School District One will still require all staff and visitors to wear masks on a school bus or campus. The governor asked DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Education to develop and distribute a standardized form moving forward. However, there is no form yet, and there are still many questions about the order that need to be answered. We hope to provide you with more detailed information in the next few days as DHEC and the SCDE sort this out. Once we receive the official form or other direction, we will let you know what we will do going forward.