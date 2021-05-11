Lexington One students will still be required to wear face masks

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District One has announced that students will still be required to wear face masks on school campuses.
Superintendent Dr. Greg Little released a statement to parents and guardians regarding the Governor’s Executive Order saying:
“This evening, Governor McMaster issued an executive order, Executive Order 2021-23, which allows parents to sign a form to opt their students out of wearing a mask at school. The Order still requires face coverings for students and staff on school buses (President’s Executive Order No. 13998).
We understand that some of you may take the Governor’s Order as permission to send your child to school tomorrow with no face covering. As we wait for more precise guidance, we require that, if you plan to send your child to school tomorrow without a mask, you send a signed and dated parent note that states that your child will not wear a mask in class.
Lexington County School District One will still require all staff and visitors to wear masks on a school bus or campus. The governor asked DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Education to develop and distribute a standardized form moving forward. However, there is no form yet, and there are still many questions about the order that need to be answered. We hope to provide you with more detailed information in the next few days as DHEC and the SCDE sort this out. Once we receive the official form or other direction, we will let you know what we will do going forward.
We still believe that one of the reasons we’ve had so few cases of in-school spread is because of our deliberate and careful approach centered around a variety of safety measures. These strategies have been the main reason that we have been able to keep our schools open. Masks have played an essential role in our successful return to school. And, we encourage all students to wear a mask. This has been a long journey, but, remember, we have only 20 days of school left. We will continue to be Stronger Together.”
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.