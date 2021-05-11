‘I just want him back to normal’: 2-year-old Cleveland Co. boy fighting for life following shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A young child, only 2 years old, was shot inside his home Sunday morning in Cleveland County.
That child – Ryquez Clark – is fighting for his life in a hospital in Charlotte.
His parents were with Ryquez in the home when a possible drive-by shooting happened along Douglas Street in Lawndale.
No arrests have been made.
Still, a mother is hoping her son will recover and come back home.
Tianna Jumper has been staying with Ryquez ever since he was shot at their home.
“He’s doing better, we’re going to stay with him again,” Jumper told WBTV.
On Mother’s Day morning, Ryquez was shot in the stomach.
“My main concern is my son,” Jumper said. “I just want him back to normal and back playing.”
Jumper said Ryquez has already had two surgeries and is in stable condition.
“We love our son and we’ve been through a lot,” Jumper said. “I just want him safe, back in my arms and back healthy.”
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating the shooting as a drive-by but are hoping more information will determine if it was or not.
Jumper told WBTV she has been back and forth since Sunday morning from Lawndale to Charlotte.
If you have information about the shooting, call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.
