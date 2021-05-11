Gamecocks Tied for Second in Louisville Regional

Senior Ana Pelaez kept her fire burning on Tuesday, battling through some ups and downs to finish at 1-under (71). After a bogey on hole No. 2, Pelaez got back to even with a birdie on five before a birdie on eight and a bogey on nine sent her to the back nine at even par. Another bogey on 12 threatened to derail her day, but the senior shook it off and got back to even with a birdie on 15 before sinking her last birdie on 17, and just rimming out a birdie on 18, to sit in a tie for eighth place at 2-under for the tournament.