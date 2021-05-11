Gamecocks Tied for Second in Louisville Regional

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. - The No. 1-seed South Carolina women’s golf team moved into a tie for second place with a strong performance in the second round of the NCAA Louisville Regional on Tuesday at the University of Louisville Golf Club.
Sophomore Mathilde Claisse continued her blistering postseason run with a 4-under (68) today, tied for her lowest round as a Gamecock, moving into second place on the leaderboard. Claisse was consistent throughout the day, shooting for par on her first five holes before sinking a birdie on six to move to 1-under for the day. The sophomore wrapped her front nine in triumphant fashion with an eagle to move to 3-under. She was steady through her back nine, shooting par on all but one hole where she birdied to finish the day at 4-under and sit at 5-under for tournament, one stroke off the lead.
Senior Ana Pelaez kept her fire burning on Tuesday, battling through some ups and downs to finish at 1-under (71). After a bogey on hole No. 2, Pelaez got back to even with a birdie on five before a birdie on eight and a bogey on nine sent her to the back nine at even par. Another bogey on 12 threatened to derail her day, but the senior shook it off and got back to even with a birdie on 15 before sinking her last birdie on 17, and just rimming out a birdie on 18, to sit in a tie for eighth place at 2-under for the tournament.
As a team the Gamecocks finished the day at 2-under, with sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard bouncing back after her rough opening round to post a 1-over (73), while freshman Paula Kirner finished the day a 2-over (74).
“The team fought back nicely today, finishing 2-under is solid,” head coach Kalen Anderson said after the round. “Mathilde and Ana had incredible rounds, Mathilde shooting 4-under was really solid and Ana fought hard with a great finish for us. Pauline played a lot better and hung in there, she’s not playing her best, but she still fought hard. Overall, everybody was real steady and we moved ourselves up the leaderboard. Need one more solid round and keep playing smart tomorrow.
The Gamecocks tee off at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday for the final round of the NCAA Louisville Regional. The top six teams advance to the NCAA Championships.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.