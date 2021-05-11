Former Sumter County detention officer charged for misusing position, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Sumter County Detention Officer is facing charges for misusing his position, officials say.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Michael James Barrs, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning at his home when Sumter County deputies arrived to execute a search warrant of the premises.
Officials say evidence gathered thus far reveals that, among other actions still under investigation, Barrs used his position as a detention officer to obtain contact information for female inmates and later engaged in multiple instances of inappropriate and unlawful contact after the women were released on bond.
Barrs is charged with solicitation of prostitution and misconduct in office.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Sheriff Anthony Dennis is unable to release additional details at this time.
“This type of misconduct by any of my officers will not be tolerated and we will make sure Barrs faces full punishment for his actions,” Dennis said. “I will not allow the criminal behavior of individuals associated with Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to go unpunished and I will not allow those individuals to sully the reputation of this agency.”
Barrs, was hired by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on December 17, 2018, after having previously served as a correctional officer at the S.C. Department of Corrections for approximately 13 years.
This investigation is ongoing and Barrs could face additional charges.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.