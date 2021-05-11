FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Tracking periods of heavy rain & falling temperatures Wednesday...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some big changes in your First Alert Forecast for your Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Rain will be likely late (80% chance). Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day!
· Periods of heavy rain are likely from time to time Wednesday. Rain chances are around 90%.
· Our temperatures will also fall through the day Wednesday. We’ll start the day in the low to mid 60s. By afternoon, temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
· A couple of isolated showers are possible Thursday (20% chance). Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· We’ll see mostly sunny skies by Friday with highs in the 70s. More 70s are expected for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands as a stalled front continues to impact our forecast. Rain will be likely for the area late. Rain chances are around 80%. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day!
With the stalled front to our south Wednesday, areas of low pressure will ride along the front, giving way to a good swath of rain Wednesday morning into the mid afternoon. Some of the rain could, in fact, be heavy at times. Watch out for some localized flooding. Rain chances are around 90%.
Otherwise, the other big story on Wednesday will be the temperatures. It will be a shock to the system. High temperatures will likely happen early in the day, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Then, by afternoon, we’ll see temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s!! Our average high right now is 83 degrees.
A few isolated showers are possible Thursday (20% chance). Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Highs will rebound into the 70s by Friday and Saturday under mostly sunny skies.
Highs will be in the upper 70s by Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (80%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Periods of Rain (90%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Falling temperatures. Highs in the 60s in the morning, then in the low to mid 50s by afternoon.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
