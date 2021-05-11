City of Columbia extends face mask ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has voted to extend the emergency ordinance requiring face coverings.
This ordinance will expire on June 5.
Businesses, where masks are required, must place a “Notice” in a visible place notifying the public of the requirement to wear a face covering.
Masks should be worn in restaurants, retail establishments, nail and hair salons, barbershops, medical offices, city buildings, and personal hygiene establishments.
Mayor Steve Benjamin posted a statement regarding the extension saying:
“I am proud of local government leadership, both City and County, who from the very onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have used perspectives driven by data and focused on saving lives. We enacted policies based on credible public health science to protect our citizens and reduce infection in our communities. That collective leadership has led to the decrease in infection rates.
Our focus must continue to be on maximizing vaccination efforts. We will go door-to-door if needed to provide easy vaccine access to everyone in our Midlands communities.
May God continue to bless Columbia and all South Carolinians.”
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.