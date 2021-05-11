Carolina Cookin’: Crave Artisan Specialty Market

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Cookin’ is all about finding the best of the best when it comes to top-notch food in the Midlands.
This week, we’re heading over to Crave Artisan Specialty Market on Millwood Avenue in Columbia!
True to it’s name, Crave probably has a little bit of everything you’ve been wanting. From sandwiches cooked to perfection on buttery toast, to a grab-and-go chicken pot pie so good you might think grandma made it, this is a great spot for lunch!
You can visit the Crave Artisan Specialty Market website to see if anything catches your eye by clicking here.
