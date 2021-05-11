Attorney for Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old enters not guilty plea

Tarren Yuschak (Source: Westlake police)
By Julia Bingel | May 11, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 12:46 PM

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for the Fairview Park mom accused of driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her three-year-old child in the car entered a not guilty plea in Rocky River Municipal Court Tuesday.

Several people called 911 around 10:45 p.m. on May 4 after seeing a driver travel eastbound on I-90 in the westbound lanes between Avon and Columbia Road.

One driver swerved to avoid her and ended up in a ditch.

Police said that driver was not injured.

Fairview Park police arrested Tarren Yuschak, 26, in the driveway of her home on W. 210th Street around 11:30 p.m. on May 4.

Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel said she took a field sobriety test and also a breathalyzer and tested more than double the legal limit in Ohio with a BAC of .165.

Yuschak is charged with OVI and child endangering and her case has now been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

