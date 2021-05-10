Shooting in Elgin puts 2 schools on lockout

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one injured in Elgin.
Deputies say the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Smyrna Road.
According to officials, a man was sent to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound to his arm.
Details on the possible shooter are very limited at this time.
Deputies say they have no reason to believe the shooter is still in the area.
Blaney Elementary and Stover Middle Schools went into lockout status out of an abundance of caution, officials say.
If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512 or SC CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
