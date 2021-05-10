RCSD: One injured in shooting at club on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person injured.
The incident took place in the earlier morning hours of May 8 on Broad River Road.
Officials say they were dispatched to an area hospital after receiving reports about a man who had been shot.
Upon arrival, the victim told deputies that he was shot in the upper body while at Hookah on the River. He said was dropped off at the hospital following the incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
