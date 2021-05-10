Injuries reported during Comet bus collision in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Injuries have been reported after a vehicle collision involving a Comet bus Monday afternoon, officials say.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the collision occurred at the intersection of Bull and Laurel Streets.
Officials say the reported injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The intersection is now clear for regular traffic.
