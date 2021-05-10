FIRST ALERT: Chilly heavy rain tonight into Wednesday

A low pressure system moves in from the southwest, riding along a stationary boundary to our south. This increases our chance of rain tonight to 100%, some of the rain could be heavy at times leading to ponding on the roadways. Lows are around 59 and highs reach 62, so not much difference between the low and the high. High pressure to our north funnels in cooler air and dams it up against the mountains which is why our temperatures will be so chilly. There’s a 90% chance of showers and rain throughout the day Wednesday which could lead to 1-3″ of rain and that is why we have posted an alert day for tonight into Wednesday.