FIRST ALERT: Chilly heavy rain tonight into Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is mild with upper 70s, but we cool down with rain on the way tonight.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mostly cloudy skies today with upper 70s and a 20% chance of some showers.
· 100% chance of rain, some heavy at times tonight. Alert is posted.
· Alert Day Wednesday for a chilly rain with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. (90% chance).
· 20% chance of showers Thursday, lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the upper 60s.
· Friday is a little warmer with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
A stalled front to our south will help bring clouds throughout the day and a 20% chance of some showers. We will remain mild, but cooler than average with highs in the upper 70s.
A low pressure system moves in from the southwest, riding along a stationary boundary to our south. This increases our chance of rain tonight to 100%, some of the rain could be heavy at times leading to ponding on the roadways. Lows are around 59 and highs reach 62, so not much difference between the low and the high. High pressure to our north funnels in cooler air and dams it up against the mountains which is why our temperatures will be so chilly. There’s a 90% chance of showers and rain throughout the day Wednesday which could lead to 1-3″ of rain and that is why we have posted an alert day for tonight into Wednesday.
Thursday the stalled boundary lingers and clouds stick around in the morning with a few breaks by the afternoon making skies partly cloudy. Morning lows are chilly, near 43! Highs rebound into the upper 60s, still WAY cooler than average. Expect a 20% chance of some showers.
Friday we have a few clouds and a 20% chance of showers. Skies become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 70s.
High pressure wins out and we clear up and dry up Saturday. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 70s by the afternoon.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Periods of Rain (90%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny. 20% chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
