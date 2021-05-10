FIRST ALERT: Big changes this week with periods of heavy rain & cooler temps by Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking big changes this week in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm could develop (20%). Lows will be in the 60s.
· On Tuesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies as a front drops through the view area. A few isolated showers are possible (20%). Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day!
· Periods of heavy rain are possible Wednesday. Rain chances are around 80%. It will also be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
· A few showers are possible Thursday (30% chance). Highs will be in the mid 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday, we’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
On Tuesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies as a front slowly drops through the area from the north. An isolated shower or two could develop during the day. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Later Tuesday night, more moisture will likely move into the area. In fact, rain chances will go up to 50-60%.
Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day!
As the front stalls to our south Wednesday, areas of low pressure will ride along the front, giving way to a good swath of rain Wednesday morning into the mid afternoon. Some of the rain could, in fact, be heavy at times. Watch out for some localized flooding. Rain chances are around 80%.
Otherwise, the other big story on Wednesday will be the temperatures. It will be a shock to the system. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s!! Our average high right now is 83 degrees.
A few showers are possible Thursday (30% chance). Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Highs will rebound into the 70s by Friday and Saturday.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Periods of Rain (80%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the 70s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
