Columbia High School baseball team honors 16-year-old killed in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia High School’s baseball team has created a memorial to honor a teammate who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday.
The memorial for 16-year-old Michael Thomas Jr. took place on the school’s baseball field.
The team presented three signed baseballs and Michael’s framed number 5 jersey to his family during the event.
Michael’s best friend, Charles Trezevant, wore the fallen athlete’s jersey number.
Trezevant said he was enraged at the fact that a drunk driver took his best friend’s life.
“Think twice. Don’t drink and drive, Trezevant said. “I’m sure he didn’t have that in his mind he was going to hit a 16-year-old and kill him. He didn’t have that in mind. When you drink, you’re not on this Earth. Please don’t drink and drive.”
Columbia High School’s head baseball coach Aaron Trapp said Michael was an all-around great guy.
“Crushed. Crushed. He was a great kid. He had a great family. I was crushed,” Aaron Trapp said.
Michael’s father, Michael Thomas Sr., told WIS that interacting with the baseball team helped him cope with the loss of his son.
“A drunk driver running from whatever he was running from ran my son down and he didn’t deserve this,” Michael Thomas, Sr. said. “He was an honor student who played high school baseball and high school basketball. He had a promising future that he didn’t’ get the chance to grasp hold of.”
The man arrested in connection with Michael’s death, 27-year-old Jacobi Green, has been charged with felony DUI with death, hit-and-run with death, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, first offense, and expired tags.
Green’s bond hearing was denied during a hearing that was held on Sunday.
