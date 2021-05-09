Silver Alert issued for missing Kings Mountain man

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kings Mountain man believed to be missing and endangered.
The community is asked to keep an eye out for Dorsey Gerald Flowers, who is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.
He is described as a 74-year-old white male standing at 6′0″ and weighing 140 pounds. His hair color is gray and eyes are hazel. Flowers wears glasses and a hearing aid and was last scene in a brown “members only” jacket, blue jeans and gray Sketchers shoes.
Flowers was last seen leaving Meadow Brook Road in Kings Mountain. He could be headed toward Harnett, Dunn or Angier.
His car is a 2005 white Ford Ranger with a North Carolina license plate tag that reads HJS3848. The car has an “I Love Jesus” bumper sticker.
Anyone with information should call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.