Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to be able to get to her car from behind the crime tape in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, May 9, 2021. A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday. Police say the shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital. (Source: Jerilee Bennett/The Colorado Springs Gazette via AP/The Colorado Springs Gazette)