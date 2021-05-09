Highway patrol investigating fatal crash in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died following a car crash in Orangeburg County.
Troopers say the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on US-21. They say the accident happened near Wire Road, about five miles south of Branchville.
One person was reportedly driving a 2014 Chevy Impala south on US-21 when they ran off the road to the right, overcorrected left, hit a ditch and tree, then overturned.
SCHP says the victim was wearing their seatbelt, but they were found dead at the scene. They also say the driver was the only occupant of the car.
Anyone seeking more information on the deceased can do so by calling the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.