First Alert Forecast: Warm & breezy for your Mother’s Day, then a few showers & storms this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warm, breezy weather for your Mother’s Day. Then, get ready for unsettled weather for your work week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and warm weather on this Mother’s Day. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be breezy.
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect today. Be careful on our area waterways.
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.
· Storms return to your forecast this week.
· A cold front moves into the area Monday, giving way to a few scattered showers and storms by afternoon and evening (40% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· 20% chance of rain expected on Tuesday, then up to a 50% chance on Wednesday. Highs will cool into the 60s Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Happy Mother’s Day!
As we move through your Mother’s Day, we’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds in the Midlands. It will be warm and breezy. Highs will be in the mid 80s with wind gusts from the southwest up to 25 to 30 mph.
As a result, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands from 11 am until 7 p.m. Be careful on our area waterways through the day.
Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be mid with overnight low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Then, this week, grab your umbrella. Rain returns to your forecast.
We’re tracking scattered showers and storms in your forecast Monday as a cold front pushes into the area. Rain chances are around 30-40% by late afternoon into the evening. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
A few showers are possible Tuesday (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Rain chances go back up Wednesday to 50% with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s! Whew!
Highs will rebound into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.
Mother’s Day: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Warmer. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in near 70.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs around 80.
