First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms this afternoon, cooling off and wet by Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The wet weather is returning today and will stick with us through the middle of the workweek.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· This afternoon there’s a 40% chance of some showers and storms.
· Temps cool off into the mid 70s Tuesday with cloudy skies.
· Northeast flow cools our high temps down to 60 with a 70% chance of showers and rain Wednesday.
· Cool temps remain Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
A cold front pushes south and east into the Midlands today. This brings a 40% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon to evening hours. Expect temps to be warm ahead of this front, with our high temp reaching the low 80s.
The front passes through tonight and temps are down to around 60 Tuesday morning. By the afternoon expect mid 70s with a 20% chance of some showers. The front stalls to our south and we have cloudy skies.
A back door cold front swings in from the northeast and allows for a 70% chance of showers and rain throughout the day. Morning lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach to near 60. There’s a low pressure system off of our coast and that will help bring showers throughout the day.
Thursday is very cool. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 60s. There’s a 40% chance of showers throughout the day as the front stalls and low pressure moves east just to the south of our state.
Friday we see skies clear up a little and temperatures warm up too. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies.
Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Rain. (70%). Highs near 60.
Thursday: Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in near 71.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs around 77.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.