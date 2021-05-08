Standoff at Camden motel ends peacefully, deputies say

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies and officers were in a standoff with a suspect at a motel in Camden on Saturday, officials said.
It happened at the Mona Lisa Motel on Dekalb Street near Broad Street.
Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist the Camden Police Department with a barricaded standoff with a suspect.
Around 5:30 p.m., deputies said the standoff had ended peacefully.
The suspect is now in custody.
No one was hurt during the standoff, deputies said.
This story will be updated if more information is released.
