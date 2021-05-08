Man charged with DUI in deadly hit-and-run crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces numerous charges after officials said he drove under the influence and killed someone on a dirt bike.
The crash happened Friday, May 7 around 10:30 p.m. on Fairfield Road near Crawford Road. That’s just north of Interstate 20 in Columbia.
Jacobi Green, 27, was driving a truck on Fairfield Road when he ran into the back of a dirt bike and sped away from the crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The person on the bike died. He or she has not yet been identified.
A short time later, Green was arrested and taken to the hospital for evaluation before he was cleared for jail, troopers said.
SCHP charged Green with felony DUI with death, hit-and-run with death, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, first offense and expired tags.
Green was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His bond hearing is set for Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
WIS is working to obtain his mugshot.
