Gamecocks Advance to NCAA Round of 16

“From start to finish, moment switches were left and right on every singles court,” South Carolina head coach Josh Goffi said. “It was a little one-sided in one singles match - Toby [Samuel] from start to finish was the man. Starting from doubles, we were up a break here, when down a break there, were even on the other one. Everything was just tightly contested, and that’s a testament to NC State’s grit and their fight as well. Our guys stuck through the whole day. ... It comes down to how you’re working in between points and the toughness and resilience you can bring to stick to points and stick to the match. Our guys did that today at a very high level. It didn’t feel good for them in a lot of spots ... but we played the game unbelievable today, and we deserve this win.”