UofSC holds in-person graduation amidst coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An in-person graduation ceremony was held Friday at Williams Brice Stadium for University of South Carolina students in the Darla Moore School of Business, the Arnold School of Public Health, and the School of Music.
The graduation could be seen as a sign that the state is returning to some sense of normalcy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“Going through it in person actually meant a whole lot,” Joseph Carrouth, a 2021 graduate, said. “I didn’t think it would be a big deal but when you walk across the stage, hear your name called, get that warm feeling in your heart, really did mean a lot.”
With COVID precautions still in place, the gamecock graduates were greeted with a fist bump instead of the traditional handshake.
Governor Henry McMaster served as an honorary speaker.
“We all are proud to be with you with you, your families, and your loved ones on this important day,” UofSC President Bob Caslen said. “Especially after all the challenges that we experienced with COVID-19 this past year.”
The ceremony both a big step forward for our state and for these young adults.
Despite the ups and downs of their college careers, these now-former students were just happy to celebrate their successes with the ones they love.
“I can not put any kind of a value or any number on the importance of my mom and dad being here,” Carrouth said.
