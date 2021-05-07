Softball Sets School Record with 18th Consecutive Victory

Cagle got out of another jam in the bottom of the sixth and then went first-pitch swinging in the bottom of the seventh to secure her second hit of the day on a single up the middle. Then, Marissa Guimbarda posted her first hit of the game before Morgan Johnson’s first hit added an insurance run for the Tigers, extending their lead 4-2. The game ended on a 5-3 double-play as Casey Bigham collected a hard-hit ground ball before stepping on the third base bag and throwing out the Orange runner at first.