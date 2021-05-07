SC senators pass bill allowing open gun carry with a permit

(Source: WMBF News)
By By JEFFREY COLLINS | May 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 2:32 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have approved a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open.

The Senate voted 28-16 on Thursday on so-called open carry bill after about a dozen hours of debate over three days. The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.

Senators made changes to the bill so it will head back to the House which passed it in March.

The changes include eliminating a $50 charge from the State Law Enforcement Division to get a permit.

