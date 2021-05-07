SC reports fewer than 3K new unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Two weeks after new requirements to maintain unemployment benefits went back into effect, the state reported another drop in first-time claims.
South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce said it received 2,856 initial claims for unemployment during the week that ended Saturday. That’s a drop from 3,307 the week before, and only the third time since the pandemic began that the total number of first-time claims dropped below 3,000.
Greenville County had the highest total of new claims last week with 589. Richland County had the second highest total at 427.
Charleston County’s 225 was the sixth highest, behind Spartanburg, Horry and Anderson Counties.
As of April 18, SCDEW reinstated the work search requirement, which had been waived early in the pandemic. The agency now requires claimants to complete two tasks to remain eligible for unemployment insurance benefits:
- Complete two work searches in their SC Works Online Services account or the SCWOS app.
- Certify their claim in the MyBenefits portal or on the SC DEW app.
For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $63 million in state and federal unemployment benefits, SCDEW’s website states.
Since the pandemic began, the total payout in state and federal benefits surpassed $6 billion.
