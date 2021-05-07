SC pastor, former Lexington Three board member charged with sex crimes involving minor

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina pastor and former longtime member of the Lexington Three board of trustees now faces criminal sexual conduct charges, according to court documents.
Moses Leon Drafts, 47, was arrested in Greenwood County on Thursday.
An incident report says a victim told police she had a “consensual relationship” with Drafts, who was the pastor of her church, starting when she was 15 years old and lasting for three years.
The victim said in June or July of 2018, Drafts came to her house in Greenwood and engaged in sexual activity. She said he had been her pastor for several years at that time, and he knew she was underage.
Drafts is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree.
A spokeswoman for Lexington County School District Three (Batesburg-Leesville Schools) gave WIS the following statement about Drafts:
“Rev. Leon Drafts was elected to the Lexington County School District Three Board of Trustees in 2008 and served until April 22, 2021 at which time the Lexington Three Board of Trustees accepted his letter of resignation during a scheduled 2021-2022 budget work session.”
