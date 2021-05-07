SC interstate drug trafficking busts net 600 grams of fentanyl, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County deputies said two recent traffic stops on Interstate 95 led them to 600 grams of fentanyl and more than $400,000 in cash.
The stops both happened on April 28.
That morning, deputies said they spotted a man they had recently discovered did not have a valid driver’s license driving on I-95.
When deputies pulled 23-year-old Rushuun McGriff over, they said he gave them consent to search the vehicle.
Deputies found a package in the vehicle’s trunk that was addressed to and sent by people other than McGriff.
Inside the package they found “approximately 642.3 grams of suspected pressed fentanyl pills with an estimated value of $93,345,” deputies said.
Officials also found about $4,500 in cash in the vehicle.
McGriff, who is from North Carolina, was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and operating a vehicle without a license. A judge set his bond at $30,232,60 and he was released from jail on May 1, deputies confirmed.
During the second traffic stop on April 28, deputies said they found a bag with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash in it.
The man driving, who was not charged and will not be identified, told deputies “an unknown man in New York put a large bag containing money inside the vehicle a few days prior.”
Deputies found $432,978 in cash.
Homeland Security Investigations were called to help SCSO with both cases.
