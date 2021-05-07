Roussin-Bouchard Named SEC Player of the Year, Gamecocks Rack Up Awards

Roussin-Bouchard is winding down arguably the best season in team history with a program record four tournament wins, including the SEC Championship, where she shattered the SEC Championship scoring record with her 17-under (199) final, also the lowest 54-hole score in South Carolina program history. Roussin-Bouchard has shredded the record book this season with all four of her tournament winning scores taking over as the four lowest scores in team history. Her 9-under (63) in the opening round of the Moon Golf Invitational broke the record for lowest 18-hole score in program history, and three of her rounds have come in at 7-under (65), tied for the fourth lowest round in team history. The sophomore enters next week’s NCAA Regional with a 69.91 scoring average, the lowest single season total in team history, and as the top-ranked individual in college golf. She is the third Gamecock to win SEC Player of the Year honors, joining Sew Ai Lim (1995) and Kristy McPherson (2003).