Sumter Co. Coroner identifies person killed in two-vehicle collision on US 521

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision on US 521 near Wendemere Drive
The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. on May 7.
Officials say a 2020 Honda Fit was turning left from US 521 onto Wendemere Drive when it was struck by a 1994 Chevrolet.
The driver of the Chevrolet was transported from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The driver of the Honda, 64-year-old Myra Rahenkamp was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy for Rahenkamp has been scheduled for Tuesday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.
