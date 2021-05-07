NWS confirms EF1 tornado ripped thru Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A National Weather Service storm survey team has confirmed an EF1 tornado ripped through Fairfield County on Tuesday.
The tornado had peak winds of 105 miles per hour and a maximum width of 300 yards near Rion in Fairfield County.
Officials say the tornado began near Hard Rock Road and uprooted and snapped numerous trees as it moved northeast across Ridge Road and Granite Lane.
According to the NWS, the tornado then intensified to EF1 strength as it crossed Rion Road and Stony Circle, snapping and uprooting many large hardwood trees and causing minor damage to siding on a couple of homes.
The tornado then continued its track east across the Fairfield County Airport where damage occurred to a total of five planes and one hangar.
One plane was totaled after the tornado removed it from its tie-down ropes and flipped it. The plane was tossed 100 yards into a field between runways and one of its wings was removed. The tie-down ropes were still in place when the survey occurred with pieces from the plane still attached. Security camera video at the airport documented this event. The hangar that was damaged had a portion of two external walls pushed outward by the tornado.
The tornado then continued east across state Highway 269, Old Ruff Road, US Highway 321 South and Oxner Road, mainly producing EF0 damage with trees uprooted and snapped. One large tree fell on a home on US Highway 321 South, causing substantial roof damage.
The tornado then dissipated near Little Cedar Creek. After the tornado dissipated, a large area of straight-line winds produced damage along Highway 34, north of Gumsprings Road, where a large tree fell on a mobile home, displacing it from its foundation.
The straight-line winds produced additional tree damage east to I-77.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.