North Charleston Police, family search for missing 16-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
Diavion Corbett left her home Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m. after an argument with a family member, an incident report states. Her family told police Corbett stormed out of the home and walked to a nearby bus stop.
Police say she was last seen getting on to the #10 bus.
The family told police of one family friend when asked if there were any place Corbett might be likely to go, but police say that person said she has not heard from her in about four months.
Corbett is roughly 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, white flip-flops and was carrying a black bag roughly the size of a bookbag, the report states.
At a news conference Thursday afternoon at Hampton Park, members of Corbett’s family pleaded for her to return home and provided information that differed from certain details in the police report.
Family members said she stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and wears clear and purple glasses.
They described the clothes she was last seen wearing as green shorts, a white shirt with pink writing and a black fleece jacket. They said she was wearing white sandals and may not have socks.
Her hair may be up or pulled back, they say.
Family members say Corbett suffers from sickle cell disease and may be susceptible to seizures.
Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should contact North Charleston Police Detective P. Schoolfield at 843-740-2521.
