Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
The incident occurred on May 6 on the 500 block of Luke Street.
Officials say 30-year-old Harkeem Quaman Akins suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Akins was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
Investigators say 37-year-old Corey Anthony Jones is a person of interest in connection with this case.
Jones is described as a 5′2 Black male that weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.
