Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in West Columbia
Corey Anthony Jones (Source: West Columbia Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene | May 7, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 9:07 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

The incident occurred on May 6 on the 500 block of Luke Street.

Officials say 30-year-old Harkeem Quaman Akins suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Akins was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Investigators say 37-year-old Corey Anthony Jones is a person of interest in connection with this case.

Jones is described as a 5′2 Black male that weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.

