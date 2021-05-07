Man arrested, accused of breaking into multiple Dollar Generals in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of breaking into several Dollar General stores.
Michael Channing Moses, 46, has been charged with four counts of 2nd-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and financial transaction card theft.
Officials say Moses is tied to at least four break-ins at three separate Dollar General locations between April 18 and May 5.
Surveillance video from the businesses helped officials identify Moses as the suspect, according to reports.
Moses was taken into custody outside of a North Main Street motel Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say he was also wanted by the state Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services for violating the conditions of his release from prison.
He is being held at a state department of corrections facility.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.