Man accused of peering into windows of apartment complex, exposing himself

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested after peering into windows at an apartment complex in Richland County and exposing himself, officials say.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, residents of the Wellspring Apartments at 500 Harbison Blvd reported that they saw a man looking through the blinds into their apartment on April 29. They told officers the man had also exposed himself.
Officials say the residents scared him away but he was caught on surveillance video.
According to police, 28-year-old Anthony Walker was seen by witnesses the following day. Those witnesses then alerted deputies.
Walker was charged on May 5 with indecent exposure and two counts of voyeurism.
He was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.