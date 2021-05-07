Iowa State Defeats South Carolina 4-2 in NCAA Tournament

South Carolina turned to its most reliable court all season, the No. 3 spot, where Ana Cruz and Allie Gretkowski trailed Maty Cancini and Ting-Pei Chang early 2-1. Cruz and Gretkowski eventually got a break of serve and with a 4-3 lead, Cruz pushed it to 5-3 after holding serve. The Cyclones held to make it 5-4, but Gretkowski stepped up to serve the match out, ripping a backhand winner down the middle of the court between Cancini and Chang to set up match point. Cruz finished off the next rally with a forehand volley winner to secure the 6-4 victory and a 1-0 Gamecock lead heading to singles.