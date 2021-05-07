Gamecocks Advance to NCAA Second Round

“It was efficient,” South Carolina head coach Josh Goffi said. “Some guys were as sharp as could be today, and that’s what we were looking for. We had some guys with slow starts in singles, but they were able to recover and get their feet underneath them later in the sets. We love that, and it’s a great rep going into tomorrow. UNC Wilmington challenged us, and we had to bear down a little bit, which is exactly what we were looking for. We’re feeling pretty good about going into playing NC State tomorrow afternoon.”