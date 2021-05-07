Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Marley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Marley, a sweet, 4-year-old Redbone Coonhound mix who need a furever home!
Marley’s owner left her at a friend’s house and never came back for her. After five months, the friend could not keep her, so took her to Pawmetto Lifeline so she could find a loving family.
Her rescuers say Marley is sweet and gentle but also a silly girl who “gets the zoomies at random!”
This 63-pound pup does great in playgroups with other dogs and would be perfect for a family with kids, the folks at Pawmetto Lifeline said.
For more information about Marley, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
