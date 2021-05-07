Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Marley

VIDEO: Meet Marley on Furry Friend Fridays
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 7, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 2:22 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Marley, a sweet, 4-year-old Redbone Coonhound mix who need a furever home!

Marley’s owner left her at a friend’s house and never came back for her. After five months, the friend could not keep her, so took her to Pawmetto Lifeline so she could find a loving family.

Her rescuers say Marley is sweet and gentle but also a silly girl who “gets the zoomies at random!”

This 63-pound pup does great in playgroups with other dogs and would be perfect for a family with kids, the folks at Pawmetto Lifeline said.

For more information about Marley, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.

View adoptable pets online by clicking or tapping here.

Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”

Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Marley!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.