A fun Friday event with South Carolina’s own Leeza Gibbons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saluda Shoals Park is the place to be Friday for the Leeza’s Care Connection Senior Prom Drive-In. Get ready to celebrate the 50′s, 60′s, and 70′s with music, raffles, trivia, and fun food.
National TV host Leeza Gibbons is back in her home state from Beverly Hills, California and joined WIS TV Midday to invite Midlands viewers to this year’s event.
The Senior Prom Drive-In is hosted by Leeza’s Care Connection in Irmo which helps care for and connect family caregivers when Alzheimer’s or other chronic illnesses change everything. The organization provides lots of free programs like support groups, educational workshops, and wellness activities. Leeza’s Care Connection offers tips, strategies, and resources to help people navigate the role of caregiving so the caregiver doesn’t have to walk the path alone. Learn more about Leeza’s Care Connection at leezascareconnection.org.
Tickets are still available for the nostalgic drive-in movie experience at leezasdare2care.wixsite.com/seniorprom.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at Saluda Shoals Park. The cost is $50 per car of four people or $20 for a virtual ticket.
