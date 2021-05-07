A fun Friday event with South Carolina’s own Leeza Gibbons

The Senior Prom Drive-In is hosted by Leeza’s Care Connection in Irmo which helps care for and connect family caregivers when Alzheimer’s or other chronic illnesses change everything. The organization provides lots of free programs like support groups, educational workshops, and wellness activities. Leeza’s Care Connection offers tips, strategies, and resources to help people navigate the role of caregiving so the caregiver doesn’t have to walk the path alone. Learn more about Leeza’s Care Connection at leezascareconnection.org .