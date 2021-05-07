First Alert Forecast: Warm & breezy for your Mother’s Day Weekend, then storms return next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warm, breezy weather for your Mother’s Day Weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see clear skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly out there. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
· We’ll see sunshine on Saturday. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be breezy through the afternoon and early evening.
· On Mother’s Day this Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will again be breezy.
· Storms return to your forecast early next week.
· Highs will cool into the mid 70s by Tuesday and drop into the 60s by Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday evening, be careful out there! Gusty winds have created an elevated fire danger in the area in the wake of a cold front moving through the state. Be careful with any grilling this evening. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Lake Wind Advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.
Tonight, expect clear skies in the Midlands as a cold front continues pushing east. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
This weekend is Mother’s Day Weekend!
On Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, so bundle up! Highs will be in the upper 70s. It will also be breezy.
By Sunday, on Mother’s Day, it will be much warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Again, our winds will be breezy throughout the day.
Next week, grab your umbrella. We’re tracking scattered showers and storms in your forecast Monday as a cold front pushes into the area. Rain chances are around 50% chance.
A few showers are possible Tuesday (20%), but rain chances go back up Wednesday and Thursday to 40%. On Wednesday, highs will dip into the 60s. We’re back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday.
Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies. Warm & Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Mother’s Day: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Even Warmer. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in near 70.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
