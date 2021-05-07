Drugs, firearms seized from home in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man has been arrested for possession of multiple drugs and firearms, official say.
Malasco Manuelito Richburg, 31, has been charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On May 5, investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Wheel Wright Count.
During the search, deputies seized 228 grams of methamphetamines valued at approximately $22,800, 83 grams of marijuana valued at approximately $830, four firearms, a ballistics vest, and $4,075 in cash.
Richburg was taken into custody at the scene. He is currently being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
