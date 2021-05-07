Court date set for Fort Jackson trainee accused of hijacking school bus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A court date has been set for the Fort Jackson trainee accused of hijacking a school bus.
23-year-old Jovan Collazo is scheduled to appear in court on May 28. His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 7.
Collazo, a soldier in training, was arrested after hijacking the school bus with a M4 rifle, officials say. He faces numerous charges including 19 counts of kidnapping.
Video released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department shows Collazo pointing the rifle at the driver and demanding he shut the door and drive.
The trainee’s rifle was not loaded, Fort Jackson officials confirmed.
According to officials, nobody on the bus was hurt.
